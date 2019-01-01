Brilliant Benzema, Partey’s stunner and the perfect return for Aspas – The best of LaLiga
Karim Benzema was the hero for Real Madrid on Sunday, scoring a lovely curled effort to give Los Blancos all three points against struggling Huesca.
The French forward roamed into the penalty area before bending an unstoppable shot past Roberto Santamaria to snatch a 3-2 victory in the dying embers of the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Benzema's goal wasn't the only stunner to be seen during Matchday 29; Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey's rasping drive was the undoubted highlight of his side's 4-0 demolition of Alaves.
Elsewhere, Iago Aspas was the man of the moment for Celta Vigo once again.
Los Celestes' talisman netted an all-important brace - including a splendid free-kick - to help his side overcome Villarreal 3-2.
