Brighton Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Graham Potter's Seagulls are looking to kick on in the new season, with the south coast outfit seeking to consolidate their status

are taking in a fourth successive season among the Premier League heavyweights, with the Seagulls having shown that they have what it takes to compete with the very best in the business.

They are yet to push their way towards the top-half of the division, having secured another 15th-place finish in 2019-20, and the south coast outfit are still being forced to look anxiously over their shoulder at times.

Graham Potter is, however, a highly-regarded coach and those at the Amex Stadium believe they can start to build on the impressive foundations that have been put in place.

Check out Brighton's full Premier League schedule for 2020-21 below.

Brighton Premier League 2020-21 fixtures