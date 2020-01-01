Brian Idowu sent off as Khimki's winless run continues

The Nigeria international was given marching orders on Saturday after receiving two yellow cards within four second-half minutes

Brian Idowu was sent off in Khimki's 2-1 defeat to Akhmat Grozny in Saturday's Russian Premier League encounter.

The hosts opened the scoring at the Arena Khimki through Egor Danilkin's effort in the 21st minute but they gave up their lead after conceding two quick-fire goals within 60 seconds.

Vladimir Iljin drew Akmat Grozny level in the 72nd minute and Artiom Timofeev scored the match-winning goal a few moments later to stretch Khimki’s winless streak to four games.

More teams

The newly-promoted outfit are yet to win a match since they gained promotion to the Russian top flight for the 2020-21 campaign – losing three and drawing one of their previous four outings.

Idowu, who was making his fourth appearance in Dmitry Gunko's team on Saturday, was first shown a yellow card in the 72nd minute and he was sent for an early shower after receiving another yellow card four minutes later.

It was the first time in almost three years the Super Eagles left-back has been sent off in a match. The last time was in a Premier League game between Amkar Perm and in September 2017.

In the stoppage time, Khimki were further dealt a blow and ended the encounter with nine men after Kirill Bozhenov was given marching orders for a second yellow card.

Idowu has played in every match since he moved to the Arena Khimki on a season-long loan from last month, unfortunately, he will miss Khimki’s trip to Tula for their next league outing on Tuesday as consequence of his expulsion.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Khimki are 15th in the 16-team Premier League table with just a point after four games.

On the international scene, Idowu is yet to play for the Super Eagles since their group stage exit from the 2018 Fifa World Cup in where he made three appearances.

His last invitation to the national team was in September 2019 where he was an unused substitute in their international friendly fixture against .