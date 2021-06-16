Brentford Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 schedule
Last Updated
Getty Images
More to follow...
|14/08/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Arsenal
|21/08/2021
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Brentford
|28/08/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Brentford
|11/09/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Brighton
|18/09/2021
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Brentford
|25/09/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Liverpool
|02/10/2021
|15:00
|West Ham United v Brentford
|16/10/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Chelsea
|23/10/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Leicester City
|30/10/2021
|15:00
|Burnley v Brentford
|06/11/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Norwich City
|20/11/2021
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Brentford
|27/11/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Everton
|01/12/2021
|19:45
|Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
|04/12/2021
|15:00
|Leeds United v Brentford
|11/12/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Watford
|14/12/2021
|19:45
|Brentford v Manchester United
|18/12/2021
|15:00
|Southampton v Brentford
|26/12/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Brentford
|28/12/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Manchester City
|01/01/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Aston Villa
|15/01/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Brentford
|22/01/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Wolverhampton
|09/02/2022
|20:00
|Manchester City v Brentford
|12/02/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Crystal Palace
|19/02/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Brentford
|26/02/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Newcastle United
|05/03/2022
|15:00
|Norwich City v Brentford
|12/03/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Burnley
|19/03/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Brentford
|02/04/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Brentford
|09/04/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v West Ham United
|16/04/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Brentford
|23/04/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
|30/04/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Brentford
|07/05/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Southampton
|15/05/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Brentford
|22/05/2022
|16:00
|Brentford v Leeds United