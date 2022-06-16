Brentford 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

After cementing a standing among the top-flight elite, the Bees will be looking to kick on again in the new campaign

Brentford will open the 2022-23 Premier League season away at Leicester City.

A first home game of the season for the Bees will see them take in an eagerly-anticipated clash with Manchester United.

Thomas Frank was able to guide his side to a 13th-place finish in 2021-22, as a standing among the elite was consolidated, and the challenge now is to build on those foundations.

GOAL brings you Brentford’s full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Brentford Premier League fixture list

DateKick-off timeFixture
06/08/202215:00Leicester City v Brentford
13/08/202215:00Brentford v Manchester United
20/08/202215:00Fulham v Brentford
27/08/202215:00Brentford v Everton
30/08/202220:00Crystal Palace v Brentford
03/09/202215:00Brentford v Leeds United
10/09/202215:00Southampton v Brentford
17/09/202215:00Brentford v Arsenal
01/10/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brentford
08/10/202215:00Newcastle United v Brentford
15/10/202215:00Brentford v Brighton
18/10/202219:45Brentford v Chelsea
22/10/202215:00Aston Villa v Brentford
29/10/202215:00Brentford v Wolverhampton
05/11/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Brentford
12/11/202215:00Manchester City v Brentford
26/12/202215:00Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
31/12/202215:00West Ham United v Brentford
02/01/202315:00Brentford v Liverpool
14/01/202315:00Brentford v A.F.C. Bournemouth
21/01/202315:00Leeds United v Brentford
04/02/202315:00Brentford v Southampton
11/02/202315:00Arsenal v Brentford
18/02/202315:00Brentford v Crystal Palace
25/02/202315:00Manchester United v Brentford
04/03/202315:00Brentford v Fulham
11/03/202315:00Everton v Brentford
18/03/202315:00Brentford v Leicester City
01/04/202315:00Brighton v Brentford
08/04/202315:00Brentford v Newcastle United
15/04/202315:00Wolverhampton v Brentford
22/04/202315:00Brentford v Aston Villa
26/04/202319:45Chelsea v Brentford
29/04/202315:00Brentford v Nottingham Forest
06/05/202315:00Liverpool v Brentford
13/05/202315:00Brentford v West Ham United
20/05/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
28/05/202316:00Brentford v Manchester City

Brentford tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Brentford’s Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Category A games – against the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City – will be the most expensive.

Season tickets are still available, with prices having been frozen in west London as fans continue to be rewarded for their loyalty.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Premier League games on the official club website or by visiting the online ticket office.