Brendan Rodgers will get the best out of Demarai Gray

Brendan Rodgers will be aiming to get the best out of his new squad, and the key to his success at Leicester could lie in the hands of winger Gray.

Gray - who has made 25 appearances this season - has yet to hit top gear at the King Power stadium despite scoring four goals this term.

But under the new boss Gray’s fortunes may be about to change with the former boss very keen on the former man, even in 2015 keenly watching the youngster’s progress in the Championship.

In his three years at the Northern Irishman has marked himself as one of the most attacking coaches in the UK with the hoops scoring 66 goals last season.

His former side’s incredible goal tally can be attributed to the goal scoring form of former winger Scott Sinclair who scored 42 times in just 90 appearances in Green and White

Being deployed as both a winger and a makeshift striker Sinclair managed to utilise his considerable pace and eye for goal to tear defences North of the border apart. Watching the Bath native cut in from the left to bend the ball into the top right was a regular occurrence at Celtic Park.

In that regard Gray is very similar to Sinclair - despite their 7 year age gap - with the youngster also being deployed on the left wing and being used as a makeshift striker by former boss Claude Puel.

But despite his talent on the wing it was clear that the 22 year-old was not comfortable as a centre-forward despite his former French boss using the striker as the focus of Leicester’s attack.

Rodgers will be hoping to replicate his 4-3-3 often seen at Liverpool at with the formation set to get the best out of Gray and Algerian Winger Rachid Ghezzal.

The pair will be entrusted to exploit space and spread defences thin using pace to exploit opposing full-backs. A quality that Gray has in abundance.

Rodgers has already spoken of his admiration of the midlands club and its players, yet that feeling seems mutual with Gray as reported by the Leicester Mercury opening up on working with the new boss.

"We're all looking forward to working with the new manager,” he said.

"I've watched him manage a lot of top sides and what he's done with young players has been good especially.

"As a club we've got a good balance of experienced players and good young players so we're looking forward to starting."

Rodgers’s return to may be a stepping stone towards a larger job, but for Gray the appointment of the Northern Irishman may be a step towards fulfilling his full potential.