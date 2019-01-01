Brazil will test Nigeria’s post-Afcon progress – Rohr

The German tactician talks up the importance of Sunday’s friendly outing against the five-time world champions in Singapore

coach Gernot Rohr has described the international friendly match against as an ‘important test’ for his team after their third-place finish at the 2019 .

Sunday’s game will be the Super Eagles’ second game since they defeated 1-0 to win bronze in the continental tournament in back in July.

They settled for a 2-2 draw against last month and will now take on Brazil for the second time ever at senior level.

Ahead of the encounter at Singapore National Stadium, Rohr said the fixture will also prepare Nigeria for their upcoming 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic in November.

“The game against Brazil will show how much we are progressing after finishing third at the Africa Cup in ,” Rohr was quoted by the team’s media .

“It is a fantastic opportunity for us to learn a few more things that will make us better and stronger for future challenges.

“This is an important test game for us, and we are here to learn from the best. We hope for a very good game against Brazil on Sunday.

“This will help us prepare ourselves for the 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho next month.”

Rohr has been trying to fill the void left by the retired John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo by handing six players debut call-ups in the last two games including Slavia Prague's Peter Olayinka and CSKA Sofia's Solomon Otabor.

He is confident Sunday’s performance will boost the team’s confidence.

“After the 2019 Afcon, two of our top players (Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo) retired and we have to see how to replace them.

“We saw a little bit in our friendly against Ukraine last month and hope we can improve on that performance tomorrow.

“A good showing against Brazil will help our confidence a great deal.”