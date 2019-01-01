Brazil vs Panama: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The five-time world champions face the central American minnows as Tite looks to formulate his Copa America squad

's preparations for this summer's Copa America continue with the latest leg of their world tour against in .

The matches against the Central American minnows and in Prague next week are the final games before Tite chooses his squad for the summer finals.

Julio Dely Valdes is back for his third spell in charge of Panama and has overhauled the squad for the showpiece match at Estadio do Dragao.

Game Brazil vs Panama Date Saturday, March 23 Time 5pm GMT / 1pm ET Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

US TV channel Online stream beINSPORTS CONNECT fuboTV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast live.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Position Brazil squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Ederson, Weverton Defenders Fagner, Danilo, Alex Telles, Alex Sandro, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Miranda, Thiago Silva Midfielders Allan, Arthur, Casemiro, Fabinho, Felipe Anderson, Lucas Paqueta, Coutinho Forwards , Firmino, Jesus, Richarlison, Neres

Tite is expected to recall a number of first-team regulars, including goalkeeper Alisson and defender Thiago Silva. Dani Alves's absence means Danilo will continue at right-back, with Alex Sandro on the other side.

's David Neres is in line for his senior debut on the right, with Philippe Coutinho moving forward to fill the void by Neymar. Jesus and Roberto Firmino will compete to lead the attack.

Potential Brazil starting XI: Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Allan, Casemiro, Arthur; Neres, Jesus, Coutinho.

Position Panama squad Goalkeepers Mejia, Mosquera Defenders Murillo, Blackman, Machado, Cummings, Vargas, Escobar, Davis Midfielders Quintero, Walker, Browne, Godoy, Cooper, Rodriguez Forwards Stephens, Torres, Fajardo

Valdes has boldly announced his starting XI 24 hours before kick-off and has confirmed a raft of changes for his first match at the helm.

There are 10 alterations in all from the 3-0 defeat to in January, with captain Fidel Escobar the only survivor from Gary Stempel's final game in charge.

Potential Panama starting XI: Mejia; Murillo, Escobar, Cummings, Machado, Davis; Quintero, Godoy, Cooper, Rodriguez; Torres

Six successive wins without conceding a goal have naturally raised expectations as the Selecao prepare to host this summer's Copa America.

As and flounder, Tite's side have emerged as the favourites to win the competition for a ninth time, which would be their first since 2007.

Though Panama are not expected to pose a genuine threat, it will represent a chance for Tite to formulate his plans and finalise his squad.

Injuries have denied him the chance to give Dani Alves his international return and a first cap to 's Vinicius Jr. Neymar also misses out, though his role this summer is rather more secure.

A seventh win in a row might seem like a formality, but Tite, 57, expects Panama to put up a fight.

"In theory, we are favourites," he explained. "When you go to the field you find difficulties.

"Against [at the World Cup], it was more than 30 minutes of play, and the first goal chance was Panama.

"Re-structure, reinvent, evolve, adapt to a different reality. The process for the World Cup was atypical. These findings are more challenging. We have to reinvent that reality."

What may assist Brazil is the upheaval which Panama are currently going through.

Valdes has made multiple changes, keeping just nine of the squad which went to the World Cup, in an effort to improve on a dismal run of recent form.

Los Canaleros have lost nine of their last 10 games - scoring just five times in that run - and prevailed once since October 2017. They might be cannon-fodder in this particular encounter but any hints of improvement will be welcomed.