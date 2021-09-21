Brazil legend Rivaldo predicts bright future for Man City wonderkid Kayky

The young winger recently joined up with his new team-mates after moving from Fluminense

Brazilian legend Rivaldo believes Manchester City wonderkid Kayky can become a star for the club within a few years.

Kayky made a £9 million ($12.3m) move to Manchester from Fluminense, where he made 32 senior appearances while scoring three goals and adding two assists.

The Brazilian officially joined up with the club last week, having previously been expected to move in January, and began training with his new team-mates last Friday.

What was said?

"Young Brazilian winger Kayky, who has just joined Man City, has been praised highly in the Brazilian press," Rivaldo told BetFair.

"He can become a very good player in the future but moving to English football at just 18, he will be forced to go through an adaptation process and we shouldn't expect to see him play much for the first team just yet.

"Gabriel Jesus's presence could help the youngster and I'm confident that in a year or two he will become an important player in Pep Guardiola's team, contributing goals and assists."

Kayky's road to Manchester

The young Brazilian star's move to the Premier League came amid financial struggles for his former club, with Fluminense accused of selling the winger 'like a couple of sacks of soybeans'.

Kayky has been compared to Neymar throughout his meteoric rise, despite being a left-footer, and had previously been linked with Liverpool and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Article continues below

Manchester City's young stars

Kayky is one of several young stars coming through the ranks at Manchester City, with Guardiola turning to five debutants for Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash with Wycombe.

Romeo Lavia, CJ Egan-Riley, Luke Mbete, Finley Burns and Josh Wilson-Esbrand have all been named in the starting XI, with the five youngsters making their first senior appearances for the club.

Further reading