Brazil boss Tite: Peru rout 'one of our best games'

The home nation's boss was happy to see his side finally playing at top form as they pushed five goals past their rivals on Saturday

Tite labelled 's 5-0 Copa America demolition of as one of the Selecao's best performances.

Copa America hosts Brazil reached the quarter-final by topping Group A thanks to Saturday's rout in Sao Paulo, where Casemiro, Roberto Firmino, , Dani Alves and Willian were on target.

Brazil had been booed by their own fans after a sluggish 3-0 win over and an underwhelming 0-0 draw with , but the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals hit their stride against Peru.

"It was one of our best games," Brazil head coach Tite told reporters post-match. "If the pitch is good, helps for a good performance.

"We have an average of 600 passes per game, but our score was low. Today we improved our effectiveness."

The Brazil boss also called on his players to keep up the same level of performance moving forward, with the side still looked on as one of the favourites for their regional title on home soil.

"It is a game that must be continued," he continued. "At the interval I told the players that we need to be prepared for all situations.

"We have to continue at the same pace, because this is our characteristic, and of course gives us confidence."

Assim ficou o Grupo A da Copa América. #SeleçãoBrasileira ficou na primeira posição, com duas vitórias e um empate.



Agora é hora de se preparar para a próxima fase da competição! #JogaBola #BRAxPER pic.twitter.com/VG8eBYNT5U — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 22, 2019

Tite – whose Brazil are seeking a ninth Copa title – added: "We are here to win and we want to present good football.

"We want to do the best and we are happy about it, we always want to have the satisfaction of working and absorbing what we have done good and bad."

Article continues below

It could have been an ever-greater margin of victory for Brazil but forward Gabriel Jesus saw a late penalty saved.

"I was sad that Gabriel Jesus did not score because he played a lot," Tite said. "He has to be very proud of the way he played.

"I was twisting individually for him. The goal was not going to be decisive in evaluating his great performance today."