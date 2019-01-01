Brandt & Hazard can take Dortmund to the next level - Gotze

Lucien Favre's side have been active in the transfer market this summer as they look to avoid another Bundesliga title collapse

Mario Gotze believes the signings of Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard will be key in helping to finally eclipse and win back the crown.

Dortmund have been active in the transfer market this summer following their late-season collapse last term as they let their long-held lead at the top of the table slip to hand Bayern a seventh consecutive title.

Central defender Mats Hummels has returned to the club after spending three seasons with the Bavarians, whilst international Nico Schulz has also joined from .

But it’s the arrivals of Brandt – a €25m (£22m/$27m) buy from – and former winger Hazard that have given Gotze, who himself returned to Dortmund from rivals Bayern in 2016, the greatest reason for optimism.

“I think Julian Brandt is very, very good,” he told Goal and DAZN in an exclusive interview. “I got to know him with the national team and I think he can bring us to a higher level again - especially when you see his achievements from last season.

“He can bring us forward on the wings as well as in the centre. It's a very good transfer for Borussia Dortmund.”

Hazard, who had previously failed to make the grade alongside his brother Eden at , moved to the Bundesliga with Monchengladbach in 2014 and has established himself as one of the most effective wide players in the league.

“At Gladbach and the national team he has shown very good performances,” said Gotze of the Belgian. “As I've said, I think it's great when we get good players and the competition is there to reach the next level.

“This will definitely help us to become even more successful and a better team. This will also increase the quality in training again.”

Gotze wouldn’t be drawn on the matter of whether he would seek to move abroad and end his decade-long spell in the Bundesliga, which began when he graduated to the Dortmund first team from the club’s academy in 2009.

“It's of course an issue, because it's just been my 10th Bundesliga season,” he said. “Anything can happen in football, but it's like I've generally thought about where I'd really like to go.

“As of now I have one more contract in Dortmund and I feel well in the Bundesliga. Otherwise I would not have played here for so long.”