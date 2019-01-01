Brandt 'enjoying' life at Leverkusen to curb talk of €25m Liverpool or Juventus move

The 23-year-old winger has been linked with summer switches to England and Italy, but he is tied to a contract with his current club in Germany

Julian Brandt is “enjoying” life at and offered no indication that he will be looking for a summer move to the likes of and .

The international is seeing his future called into question as the summer transfer window approaches.

He has committed to a contract in his current surroundings through to 2021, but that deal includes a release clause of just €25 million (£22m/$28m).

There are expected to be plenty of clubs willing to trigger that option, with leading sides in the Premier League, and said to be keen.

Brandt, though, is giving a long list of suitors little encouragement when it comes to a possible switch in 2019.

He has said on the Bundesliga’s official website: “I'm enjoying myself.

“I've got a contract with Bayer until 2021, so right now all is well.

“As things stand, I'm staying put. I just want to end the season as best we can.”

Leverkusen starred in their most recent outing, claiming a stunning 6-1 victory over .

All six of the goals from Peter Bosz’s side were recorded before the 36th minute.

“That first half was insane,” Brandt said.

“I don't think I've ever seen or experienced anything like that in my life!

“If someone told us before the game we were going to score six first-half goals, we wouldn't have believed them. It's going really well right now.”

A comprehensive victory over Eintracht has pulled Leverkusen level on points with a rival that had one eye on the second leg of a semi-final clash with .

Frankfurt occupy fourth spot in the table as things stand, with two games remaining.

There is still all to play for, as the final places could dictate what happens over the summer.

A player of Brandt’s quality is considered to be deserving of a stage and various teams will look to off him those opportunities if his current club miss out.