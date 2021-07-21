The striker's representative has insisted that the player will remain at Camp Nou for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign

Martin Braithwaite "will continue at Barcelona", according to the Denmark star's agent Hasan Cetinkaya, who has rubbished talk of a potential switch to Wolves in an angry rant at Jorge Mendes.

Wolves are reportedly in the market for several new additions as Bruno Lage continues to prepare for his first season in charge at Molineux, with Braithwaite rumoured to be near the top of their list of targets.

It has been suggested that Portuguese super-agent Mendes, who has strong ties to the club, is in the process of negotiating a €15 million (£13m/$18m) deal for Braithwaite, but Cetinkaya insists he will be staying at Camp Nou.

What's been said?

"Jorge Mendes has nothing to do with Martin Braithwaite, it's false like all the other reports. Jorge Mendes does not have players at Barcelona," Cetinkaya told Danish newspaper BT.

"He can concentrate on Wolves, but I take care of my players at Barcelona. Why should Martin Braithwaite move to Wolverhampton, and why should an agent who has no players in Barcelona try to bring my player to Wolverhampton, even though I know Jorge Mendes has good connections with clubs like Wolverhampton? It's a waste of time for everyone.

"Martin Braithwaite plays for the biggest club in the world, he works with one of the most important coaches in the world. From day one until now, everything has exceeded all expectations in terms of playing time in Barcelona and feeling well at the club, and he is very happy.

"He was one of the best players of the last European Championship with incredible statistics, and he will continue in Barcelona."

Barca's stance on Braithwaite

Barca handed Braithwaite a four-year contract when they snapped him up from Leganes for €18 million (£16m/$21m) in February 2020, and he has since scored eight goals in 53 games across all competitions.

The 30-year-old has provided the Blaugrana with valuable cover up front amid a turbulent period, but Goal understands that he is one of several first team-stars that could be sold this summer as they seek to reduce their overall salary costs.

Barca's current wage bill exceeds the official La Liga limit, and they have already offloaded the likes of Francisco Trincao, Junior Firpo, Jean-Clair Todibo and Konrad de la Fuente to balance the books as they also seek to re-sign club captain Lionel Messi - who is now a free agent.

Braithwaite's stock rose after he helped Denmark reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals, and despite his agent's comments, now could be the best time for the Blaugrana to cash in, especially given the fact he has fallen even further down the squad pecking order at Camp Nou following the arrivals of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.

