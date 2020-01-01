Boufal limps off with injury in Southampton defeat to Burnley

The Morocco international was replaced in the first-half of Saturday's encounter after picking up an injury at St Mary's Stadium

Sofiane Boufal hobbled off the pitch in 's 2-1 home loss to on Saturday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was forced to make an early change in the 39th minute after the 29-year-old, who was making his 17th Premier League appearance of the season, suffered a knock.

Boufal was subsequently replaced by Mali's Moussa Djenepo but Saints bowed to defeat as they recorded their 13th loss in the 2019-20 league campaign.

The nature and severity of the Morrocan's injury is yet to be disclosed but 13th-placed Southampton will be looking to return to winning ways against on February 22 after losing three straight games.