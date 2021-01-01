Boudaoui blow for Nice after midfield sensation suffers knee injury

The Algeria international will miss several games for the Eagles in the wake of an injury setback confirmed by his French top-flight side

Nice midfield whiz Hicham Boudaoui suffered a meniscus injury during his side’s 2-1 victory over Nimes, the club confirmed on Saturday.

Boudaoui, 21, was handed his 17th start for the Eagles as they looked to consolidate on their triumph at Rennes.

But he was only able to complete the first 45 minutes, as Adrian Ursea's men led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Amine Gouiri’s fourth-minute strike.

Pierre Lees-Melou replaced his young team-mate at half-time and proceeded to play a vital role as Nice laboured to overcome Pascal Plancque’s side after the scores stood at 1-1 in the 74th minute.

Ahead of Monday’s Coupe de France Round of 32 showdown with AS Monaco, manager Ursea gave an update on the former Paradou AC man.

"It looks a lot like his injury at the start of the season but it's the other knee," the 53-year-old was quoted by the club website.

"He has a good chance of starting over on the same treatment so that he can be given time to completely rebuild himself.

“He's going to do some special training; we're going to try not to go through the operation.

"I hope his season is not over," he added. In two months’ time, we hope to find him for the end of the championship. After, in what state of form, that's another discussion.”

Since arriving at the Cote d'Azur club in 2019, the Algeria international has been a constant figure in the club's squad, albeit, he played few games for the club’s B team.

Boudaoui, who was named the club's player of the month for February by Nice fans, missed the first seven matches of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign due to a similar injury.

Unbeaten in their last two games, the Eagles would be aiming to get past Niko Kovac’s men for an opportunity to reach the Round of 16.

The Monegasques boast of Ghana's Eric Ayiah and Mali's Abdou Salam Jiddou in their squad.

After that, they travel to Stade du Moustoir for their next league outing against Christophe Pelissier’s FC Lorient. Currently, they are 11th in the French elite division log having accrued 35 points from 28 games.