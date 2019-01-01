Botswana: Adel Amrouche takes charge as head coach

The Belgian coach has been appointed to lead the Zebras after beating over 40 applicants to land the job

Former Harambee Stars boss Adel Amrouche has been named the new coach for Botswana.

The Belgian has signed a three-year deal to handle the side after beating more than 40 applicants from across the globe to land the job.

On taking charge, Amrouche, who holds a Uefa Pro License and his most recent coaching role was with Algerian side Mouloudia Alger, promised to help the country achieve its targets.

"This is a challenge. I saw the [Zebras] team play many times. Botswana has talent, but there is naivety in their football," Amrouche is quoted by BBC.

"The play is good, but if you want to reach the highest level, we must change our attitude, how to think, and how to develop.

"I have done my research about Botswana football. I assure you, I will do the best I can to take the team higher.

"I did not look at the (Fifa) rankings or your budget; I saw only what you can do with the team. This is a challenge."

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) said the coach must lead the Zebras to the 2021 finals and win next year's edition of the regional .

A third target is to "do well" in the World Cup qualifiers, which will be his first assignment with a home tie against Malawi on 7 September in the preliminary round.

Amrouche, who has previously coached Burundi, and Libya, replaces local coach David Bright, who was sacked in February.

Mogomotsi Mpote, who has been the caretaker coach, will assist the -born Amrouche.

Prior to his appointment in Botswana, Amrouche was among the coaches who had been lined up to replace Sebastien Migne as Harambee Stars boss.

However, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) opted to go local by appointing Francis Kimanzi on a two-year contract.