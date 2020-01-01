Bony: Saudi club Al Ittihad sign former Manchester City forward

The 31-year-old striker has found a new home in Saudi Arabia after going six months without a club

Former forward Wilfried Bony has joined Saudi Professional League club Al Ittihad on a free transfer.

Bony has been in search of a new adventure since he left at the end of last season and his last competitive outing came in July when he represented at the 2019 in .

During his hunt for a club, the Ivorian forward trained with League Two club Newport County in an attempt to keep fit and also had a brief stint in France with Ligue 2 outfit Le Havre as he aimed to secure a contract.

On Wednesday, Al Ittihad announced the arrival of Bony as they look to strengthen their attacking options having gone seven games without a win across all competitions.

The former Premier League winner will be hoping to inspire the People's Club back to winning ways as they are just five points adrift of the relegation zone with 15 points from as many games in the Saudi top-flight.