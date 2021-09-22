Bongonda ruled out of Royal Antwerp game as Genk set for Samatta reunion

The Blue-White revealed the DR Congo prospect will be unavailable for Wednesday’s league showdown against the Great Old

Genk have confirmed Theo Bongonda will play no part in Wednesday’s Belgian First Division A encounter against Royal Antwerp.

According to a statement from the club website, the former Belgium youth international is still out of action due to a hamstring setback, while offering an update on Nigeria and Ghana prospect Mujaid Sadick as he continues to recover from injury.

Bongonda, 25, suffered the knock during last week’s Europa League game against Rapid Vienna, prompting manager John van den Brom to substitute him for Mike Ndayishimiye at half-time.

“A lot of choice for our coach again. A number of players who did not play at Stayen or only briefly, return. Kristian Thorstvedt and Carel Eiting stayed at home on Sunday but are now of course back. Theo Bongonda (hamstring) is not yet available,” a statement from the club website read.

“Tobe Leysen, Mujaid Sadick, Jay-Dee Geusens and Andras Nemeth played last night with the promises at AA Gent (1-3 win and only leader).

“Simen Juklerod had to go to the side early in that match. He has relapsed in his calf injury.”

Making the 20-man squad are Nigeria’s Paul Onuachu, Ghana’s Joseph Paintsil and former England youth international Ike Ugbo.

Unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions, the match billed for the Bosuilstadion Antwerp will see Genk reunite with their former striker Mbwana Samatta, who represented the club between 2016 to 2020.

During his time at the Luminus Arena, the Tanzania international featured in 191 games with 76 goals to his credit.

Despite having some key players missing, manager Van den Brom is positive that his selected squad will get the job done.

“This shows that we have a very nice core with all the players who can play,” he told the media.

Article continues below

“Antwerp have not rotated and they won too. It's a different team than last season, with a slightly different way of playing as well.

“It's going to be another very interesting match with an avid audience in the stands.”

As it stands, Genk occupy the third position having accrued 14 points from seven matches played so far, while Brian Priske's Royal Antwerp are tenth with just 11 points from the same number of matches.