Bolasie set for Everton exit with three clubs competing for winger's signature

The 30-year-old's time at Goodison Park has been marred by injuries, and he may finally find a new permanent home after two spells out on loan

Yannick Bolasie’s time at could be coming to an end, as three sides compete for his signature with the Toffees looking to sell.

, and are all chasing the 30-year-old, who has already turned down one option for a move.

Russian side had agreed a deal with , but failed to reach an agreement with the player. They had proposed an initial loan deal with a £5 million ($6m) option to buy but Bolasie turned them down, not wanting to move to .

Any club wanting to sign Bolasie will likely have to pay the same fee, though Everton may be hoping to instigate a bidding war between the three. The Congo international’s £80,000 ($96k) per week wages will also be a point of negotiation.

Bolasie arrived at Goodison Park to some fanfare at the beginning of the 2016-17 season, but his time on Merseyside has been hampered by injuries.

After impressing with his trickery and eye for goal at former club , much was expected at Everton but he ruptured his cruciate ligament after less than four months at the club. The injury eventually kept him out of action for just over a year.

He went on to make a total of 32 appearances for Everton, scoring twice. He spent the first half of last season on loan in the Championship with , but left before the upturn of form which eventually saw them promoted through the play-offs.

Immediately sent back out on loan, he finished the campaign at , notching six goals in 17 games in all competitions.

Having initially signed Bolasie for a reported £25 million ($33m), Everton are set to make a substantial loss on a player who will leave the club with a sense of regret.

With the Toffees now putting together an expensively assembled young squad, there is no room left for Marco Silva to help Bolasie try to play his way back to top form.

Winger Alex Iwobi arrived on deadline day for £40 million ($49m), following the likes of Moise Kean, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Djibril Sidibe through the door at Finch Farm.