Bolasie sees red in ill-tempered Portuguese League Cup clash

The Democratic Republic of the Congo forward was given his marching orders alongside three others as his team’s final ambition faded into thin air

Yannick Bolasie was sent off in Lisbon’s 2-1 Portuguese League Cup semi-final defeat to SC Braga on Tuesday.

The loanee, who replaced Idrissa Doumbia in the 46th minute, was shown the way out by referee Almeida in the 61st minute for dangerous play.

VAR replays showed Bolasie had launched a reckless tackle on Nuno Sequeira in his bid to win the ball.

In the grumpy fixture, Sporting ended the game with eight men following the dismissals of Cristian Borja and Jeremy Mathieu, while Braga had Wilson Eduardo red-carded.

Mathieu had erased Ricardo Horta’s eighth-minute strike before Paulinho’s 90th-minute effort ended the Lions’ quest of reaching the final.

Braga will now face either Vitoria de Guimaraes or FC in the title decider billed for Estadio Municipal de Braga on January 25.

With his ambition of a first diadem in hitting a rock, Bolasie will now join forces with his teammates to finish well in the Portuguese top-flight.

Article continues below

They are fourth in the log having garnered 29 points from 17 outings so far and they host Maritimo next Wednesday.