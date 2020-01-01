Boca Juniors win title after late Tevez goal as River Plate stumble to second

The Argentine striker guided his boyhood club to a dramatic league title as their rivals handed them more silverware

Carlos Tevez helped Boca Juniors clinch the Argentinian Primera Division title with an enthralling 1-0 win over Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata on Saturday.

Tevez's 20-yard strike in the 72nd minute at La Bombonera lifted Boca to their narrow victory over Diego Maradona's Gimnasia.

It meant Boca finished top of the table by a point after bitter rivals River Plate were held to a 1-1 draw at Atletico Tucuman.

Boca's title was their 34th, drawing them closer to River's all-time record of 36.



Tevez's goal was his ninth in 17 league games this season, with Gimnasia goalkeeper Jorge Broun unable to keep out the powerful effort.

River, meanwhile, had come from behind at Atletico Tucuman through Matias Suarez, but were unable to find a winner. They were held to draws in their final two league games of the season as Boca were allowed to sneak ahead of them in the title race at the death.

Now into his third stint with the club, Tevez made his senior debut with Boca as a 16-year-old in 2001 before leaving for and eventually Europe in 2005.

The international then returned to Boca in 2015 before spending 2017 in with Shanghai Shenhua.

After just one controversial season in Asia, Tevez returned home to Boca and has now made himself the club hero once again with his strike against Gimnasia.

Currently contracted until the end of June this year, the 36-year-old may view his latest exploits as the perfect way to end his decorated career.

While the league season has finished, Boca still face a busy few months as they compete in the group stages of both Copa de la Superliga and the Libertadores.

Boca ended the Superliga season with 14 wins from their 23 games, losing just three times as they pipped River Plate to the domestic title.

The club also remarkably conceded just eight goals during their league campaign - six fewer than the next best defensive record.

Boca finished third last season, six points shy of champions Racing Club, but still six clear of River Plate, who finished a disappointing fourth.