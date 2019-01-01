Boca Juniors director Burdisso looks to tempt De Rossi to Argentina

The veteran Giallorossi captain is set to depart Stadio Olimpico this summer having been released by the Serie A outfit

The future of midfielder Daniele de Rossi could lie in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires and the blue and yellow of Boca Juniors.

That is the view of Boca director and former Roma defender Nicolas Burdisso, who maintains a long-standing friendship with the 35-year-old, and has claimed the “doors of Boca Juniors are wide open” if De Rossi warms to the idea.

The Giallorossi captain has never concealed his admiration for Boca, and Burdisso is understood to be keen to take advantage of his affections and lure him to La Bombonera.

De Rossi, who joined the giants in 2000, has made over 600 appearances for Roma, and won the World Cup with in 2006.

A statement earlier this month confirmed that the fan favourite would not be retiring from playing, but pursuing "a new adventure" elsewhere having been released by the Italian outfit.

Confirming his interest in taking his friend to via an interview with Tuttosport, Burdisso said: “We didn't hear from each other. I preferred not to disturb him and I decided to leave him alone.“But I can tell you that players like him, of his calibre, will always find the doors open - wide open - here at Boca Juniors.“Obviously, if and when there is an opportunity, we will talk about his situation.”Burdisso added: “Daniele is a dear friend, and we have an excellent relationship.“First of all though - precisely because he is a friend and precisely because, as a friend, I understand that Daniele’s moment is delicate - it is necessary that the storm that involves him passes.“We want him to make the best choice for his future.”

One of the alleged obstacles in the way of the transfer could be De Rossi's partner Sarah Felberbaum, who is understood to favour a move to the United States.

Meanwhile, De Rossi's final game for Roma will be against on Sunday, May 26.