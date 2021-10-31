'Black and proud' - Zaha fights back as he reveals horrendous racist messages after Man City win

Wilfried Zaha says that he is "black and proud" as the Crystal Palace forward called for further action against racism following abuse in the wake of his performance against Manchester City.

The Ivory Coast international netted the opener for the Eagles in their shock triumph over the Premier League champions on Saturday, as Patrick Vieira's side stunned Pep Guardiola's visitors.

But following victory at Selhurst Park, the attacker revealed that he had been inundated with racial epitaphs and took to social media to both profess his pride and implore for greater action.

What has been said?

"This message isn't for me to get a million messages saying we stand with you and it's disgusting, or about me getting sympathy," Zaha wrote on his Instagram story, alongside images of abuse.

"I'm not here for all the nonsense that is being done instead of fixing the actual problem. I don't mind abuse because nowadays it comes with doing the job I do, even though it's not an excuse but my colour will always be the real problems.

“But it's fine because I'll always be black and proud. Speak to me when you actually take this issue seriously.”

Zaha latest to field abuse

The forward is sadly far from the first player to be the subject of abuse this year, from both the pitch and the stands, as football continues to grapple with the issue.

Ranger star Glen Kamara was subjected to racial slurs during a game with Slavia Prague by opposition player Ondrej Kudela, before the Finland international suffered more from supporters later on.

In recent months, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Manchester United's Anthony Elanga have also both alleged abuse from crowds at domestic and international level.

The bigger picture

Zaha's contributions on the pitch meanwhile have put his Palace side on course to avoid any threat of an early relegation battle this term, and hands them a famous victory too.

The forward - long linked with a move from Selhurst Park but still one of their most stalwart talents - will look to add to his haul when the Eagles face Wolves next time out.

City meanwhile will look to pick themselves up against Club Brugge in the Champions League in midweek.

