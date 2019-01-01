Bilic confirmed as new West Brom manager

The Baggies have secured the former West Ham head coach on a two-year deal at the Hawthorns, targeting promotion from the Championship

Slaven Bilic has been appointed 's new head coach.

The Croatian, who was in charge of West Ham in the Premier League from 2015 to 2017, has signed a two-year deal with the Baggies.

West Brom missed out on promotion from the Championship after they lost on penalties to eventual winners in the play-offs semi-finals.

They sacked Darren Moore in March, with James Shan taking charge for the rest of the season.



"I'm delighted with this opportunity of course," Bilic told West Brom's official website.

"We want to improve, we want to improve on the pitch and Albion have convinced me they want to return to the Premier League.

"Albion have a short-term project and a long project, and they do not clash.

"They wanted me to lead them, to help improve them. They made it clear they wanted me to be the one to lead them in this and I didn't think twice once they had spoken to me."

50-year-old Bilic, formerly a towering central defender who spent time with and West Ham during his playing career, has had a varied managerial career to date.

Starting out at boyhood club Hajduk Split, he moved onto the U21 job before leading the Croatian senior team for six years.

He had further spells at and , before an initially promising spell at West Ham eventually turned sour.

Most recently, he spent five months with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, but was sacked after managing just three wins from 15 games.

While West Brom enjoyed a largely positive first season back in the second tier, Bilic will have some work to do in the transfer market following the departure of some key men and others' futures up in the air.

Dwight Gayle, Tosin Adarabioyo and Jacob Murphy are among the loan players to have returned to their parent clubs, while Salomon Rondon and Jay Rodriguez are expected to be leaving the club permanently this summer.

Their departures could give Bilic a welcome boost in the transfer market, and Baggies fans will be hoping he puts any funds to good use having signed the likes of Dimitri Payet, Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini during his time at West Ham.