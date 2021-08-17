The 30 best football books to read right now

From explosive tell-alls to punk rock fanbases to suspicious sponsors, these are the best football books you should be reading right now.

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

When people think of football books, they often think of big hard-backed autobiographies topping the best-sellers list. And whilst there’s nothing wrong with a good old tell-all, the authors of the following books have scouted the world in search of interesting stories. They’ve studied legendary teams, iconic players, and years worth of tactics to ensure top footballing moments are immortalised in history.

Here are 30 of the best football books to broaden your horizons, improve your knowledge, and rekindle your love of The Beautiful Game.

Side Note: If you prefer to listen to your books than read them, Audible is offering a free 30-day trial for new customers, giving you access to a free audiobook copy of most titles in this list.

Jonathan Wilson’s instant classic Inverting the Pyramid came at a perfect time for self-reflection, as a nation questioned how an England side boasting Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville, and John Terry had failed to qualify for the Euro 2008 tournament. The answer is concisely and expertly explained as Wilson takes us through a history of formations beyond 4-4-2.

Get it from Amazon for £8.19

Pete Davies’ book is a passionate account from behind the scenes at Italia ‘90 where he was granted nine months access to the team led by legend Bobby Robson. The tournament was punctuated by a nail-biting penalty shootout that would haunt England for many years to come.

Get it from Amazon for £10.55

This autobiography, rightly described as explosive, is a journey through Zlatan’s life including his childhood immigration to Sweden, how he met his wife Helena and inside information on one of football’s greatest rivalries. The striker’s autobiography is a warm and entertaining masterclass in self-belief and a must-read for any football fan.

If first-hand tales are your thing, here are 24 of the best football autobiographies.

Get it from Amazon for £8.19

Winning four World Cups and four gold Olympic medals, the women’s national soccer team is arguably one of America’s finest exports. Leading football journalist Caitlin Murray’s book shows how the team has broken records, brought in piles of money, and earned acres of respect for an underappreciated side of our sport.

Get it from Amazon for £9.54

Italy boasts some of the most violent football fans in the world and this investigative book delves deep into the right-wing subculture that is often compared to British hooliganism. Tobias Jones gets up close and personal with ultras from some of Italy’s biggest teams in an intense testament that won Football Book of the Year.

Get it from Amazon for £7.99

In 2005, Red Bull took a gamble and bought their small and struggling local football team in Salzburg. Not long after the club’s colours were changed, their history altered and since then they've placed either first or second in the league. Karan Tejwani’s book takes a balanced, in-depth look at how Red Bull has controversially started an empire that’s changing the very fabric of football.

Get it from Amazon for £10.72

When all of Europe went Denmark crazy this summer, it wasn’t the first time. Denmark is a footballing nation that people take kindly to, and for some, their love affair goes back decades. A book aimed at football romantics, Danish Dynamite tells the story of Mexico 1986, which was the first World Cup Denmark ever qualified for.

Get it from Amazon for £10.99

Author Christopher Hylland spent six years in countries like Argentina and Colombia and became enchanted with not only the way of life, but the way of playing football and how the two are so intrinsically linked in that part of the world. The book reads as a multi-cultural love letter to the fanatic richness of South American football.

Get it from Amazon for £12.35

Pat Nevin never wanted to be a professional footballer, however, it turned out his talent was too great to pass up on. An interesting character on and off the field, Pat Nevin writes articulately in a book that marries a love of football with music. Fans can read about his nights out to the Hacienda, and how he turned down a contract at Chelsea to go travel around Europe.

Get it from Amazon for £13.99

The Barcelona Legacy explores the idea that much of modern football came from the mind of Johan Cruyff. There are many books on this subject including an account from Cruyff’s own perspective, but Jonathan Wilson manages to gather the evidence in a crisp footballing book that captures the microcosm of Cruyffism.

Get it from Amazon for £7.89

Paul Ferris’ autobiography has been showered with awards and praised by many for transcending genres. The Boy on the Shed takes the reader further than most, beginning with The Troubles and following the life of a man once lauded as “the new George Best” only to be faltered by injury and made to find other ways to be involved in football.

Get it from Amazon for £8.91

The yellow wall, which stands as the largest terrace in the world, is an epic sight comparable to the Kop. So how did a club like Dortmund go from almost collapsing in the early 2000s to being one of the most iconic teams in Germany, let alone Europe? Uli Hesse’s book is an ode to the unique supporters of Westphalia’s greatest asset.

Get it from Amazon for £9.99

This autobiography is exactly what you’d expect from everybody’s favourite surly pundit. Picking up from where his first autobiography left off, it’s chock-full of even more outrageous anecdotes and inflammatory stories about people he’s worked with, taking us through the end of his playing career to a no-holds-barred account of the beginning of his managerial life.

Get it from Amazon for £8.19

Part autobiography, part witticism, Kevin Day has used his experience as a broadcaster and comedian to collate a lifetime’s worth of funny stories and facts about football with contributions from famous fans like Eddie Izzard, Gabby Logan, and Romesh Ranganathan. It’s self-deprecating humour at its best.

Get it from Amazon for £10.99

The former Olympian Marti Perarnau shadowed Guardiola for a year during and after his career-changing sabbatical in New York. The result is a look behind the curtains of the tactics obsessed Pep Guardiola which brings to light the meticulous hard work the genius manager puts in.

Get it from Amazon for £12.15

St Pauli’s fans are true punk rockers in attitude and music taste. This book shows us the Hamburg way of life and what it’s like to be a St Pauli fan. Their mantra is that everyone is welcome in football, they are pro-refugee, anti-fascism, anti-sexism, anti-racism, anti-homophobia, anti-capitalism, and if you don’t like it, well, that’s your problem.

Get it from Amazon for £11.95

Ronald Reng tells the heartbreaking story of his lifelong friend Robert Enke, a top German goalkeeper who took his own life in 2009. Enke played for clubs such as Barcelona and Benfica, he had a beautiful wife and children whom he loved dearly, but underneath it all, he suffered from debilitating depression. An eye-opening must-read.

Get it from Amazon for £9.34

Writer, academic, and migrant to Turkey, John McManus tries to dispel the stereotypes of violent football fan culture in Turkey. Providing a warm and witty commentary on Turkish football, McManus’ journey takes him from top training facilities in the capital Istanbul to smaller clubs on the Syrian border.

Get it from Amazon for £8.19

Sports historian David Goldblatt’s book explores the way football has taken over the world. His investigation doesn’t stop at elite clubs; he studies the politics driving the global game, football in Ugandan prisons, amputee football in Angola, and tackles the FIFA corruption scandal and how when all combined together, what we are left with is the modern game.

Get it from Amazon for £9.58

Fans may have seen the critically acclaimed 2009 adaptation with Michael Sheen playing Brian Clough, but here is where it all originated. This book Fictionalises the happenings of Brian Clough’s stint as Leeds United manager with plenty of flashbacks to his time at Derby Country and his ongoing rivalry with adversary Don Revie.

Get it from Amazon for £6.29

This book follows Serie A team, Hellas Verona, around Italy for a season of passionate football. Visiting every home ground of the top Italian teams, Tim Parks takes the good with the bad and doesn’t allow his rose-tinted glasses to colour his account of a country he loves.

Get it from Amazon for £8.99

Simon Kuper travelled to 22 countries to write this book, including South Africa, Russia, and the USA. In doing so, he created a book that explores the symbiotic relationship between football and politics – an example being the legendary Pele visiting Nigeria during the Biafran war causing a 48-hour ceasefire so he could play.

Get it from Amazon for £7.33

James Montague was able to gain insider access by going undercover to write about some of the most dangerous football gangs out there. The book explores how the polarising anti-establishment political wings can be found as far-left or far-right throughout the ultra movement.

Get it from Amazon for £8.99

This book examines the Dutch mentality and culture and how it’s all related to their football brilliance. It begins with the sentence: “If this is a book about Dutch football at some stage you’ll wonder why it contains pages and pages about art and architecture, cows and canals, anarchists, church painters, rabbis and airports.”

Get it from Amazon for £9.84

Fever Pitch is an intensely personal recounting of Nick Hornby’s childhood and all the highs and lows of being a football fan. As a master of storytelling, Nick Hornby perfectly captures the unique desperation of being a football fan as a child. Fever Pitch is an autobiography like no other.

Get it from Amazon for £6.99

Das Reboot tells the story of how German national football reinvented itself after failing to recreate the successes of their 1996 team. The book takes the reader on a thrilling journey around the world to discover what makes the Germans play like the Germans.

Get it from Amazon for £8.67

Kelly Smith is England women’s top scorer who helped Arsenal to win countless trophies, but she also overcame a battle with depression and alcoholism along the way. Lifting the lid on her immense drive and passion, Footballer is Kelly Smith’s inspirational life story told in her own words.

Get it from Amazon for £9.40

From his time playing in a Doncaster reserves team to winning it all with Liverpool, the spunky fan-favourite tells his story in an autobiography that spans a massive 50-year career. Any football fan will certainly find something to inspire and entertain them.

Get it from Amazon for £4.00

Football in Sun and Shadow is one of the more high-brow selections for fans of poetry and lyrical writing this is a beautifully written piece of football literature, broken into little “chapterettes” which provide anecdotes from different World Cups dating back to 1930 and many more interesting facets of The Beautiful Game.

Get it from Amazon for £7.21

Article continues below

Zonal Marking is a thoroughly researched, opinionated book with a diverse range of examples that never feel preachy. Michael Cox takes the reader on a journey through Europe’s greatest football clubs to extract the best parts of each team and country and see what they have contributed to continental football as a whole.

Get it from Amazon for £8.99