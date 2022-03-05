Bernardo Silva reveals his dog is named 'John' after Man City team-mate Stones

Bernardo Silva has named his pet dog 'John' after his Manchester City team-mate John Stones.

Silva and Stones are good friends off the pitch as well as team-mates on it, and the Portuguese midfielder has shown his appreciation for the England international, albeit in a rather unusual way.

When not turning out for City with Stones behind him in the back line, Silva likes to take 'John' the dog for walks around Manchester with his girlfriend Ines.

What's been said?

Speaking about John the French bulldog, Silva told The Times: "We’ve had him for nine months now. I don’t have kids yet, so he’s like my little kid. He loves it here."

Silva settled in Manchester

Silva has been a key player in Man City's Premier League title defence this season, having asked to leave the club in the summer amid unhappiness with life in England.

He admits living under the coronavirus lockdown impacted his mental health and, as a result, his performances on the pitch for City - but as life starts to return to normal in the UK, he has rediscovered his form.

He said: "People suffered much more than us but for me it was tough because I was far away from my family. Before I used to go to Portugal for a couple of days and have dinner with my mum and dad. It was just dinner but you’re with your parents so it’s nice. To not be able to do that was difficult.

"It was not a nice moment to be honest. For a while I was alone in my flat. Later my girlfriend came. It was bad for everyone. I could see in my team-mates’ faces that it was tough for them too.

"I had a talk with the club because I wasn’t happy with my life here, and I wanted to be closer to my family, but it [wanting to leave] had nothing to do with the club.

"I love Manchester City. I love my team-mates, I love the fans, I love the club. Afterwards, nothing happened. I stayed, and I will always give my best for this club as long as I stay here."

