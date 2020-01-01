Bernard Mensah: Besiktas midfielder takes break from Ghana duty

The 26-year-old has decided to put his international career on hold to focus on his club career

-based midfielder Bernard Mensah has announced a temporary retirement from international duty.

The ace made the announcement on social media on Sunday, two weeks after being left out of the Black Stars’ squad for the upcoming 2022 qualifying double-header against Sudan later this month.

He made the team for Ghana's last set of international assignments - back-to-back friendly games against Mali and .

"I have decided to take a break from the national team until further notice. I want to concentrate on my career for now. Thanks to all Ghanaians for their support," Mensah posted on Twitter on Sunday.

I have decided to take a break from the national team until further notice .. I want to concentrate on my career for now .. thanks to all Ghanaians for their support pic.twitter.com/Qa185z510V — Bernard Mensah (@oliver_mens) November 8, 2020

After a long absence from their Black Stars since 2015, the midfielder made a comeback for last month's friendlies.

He saw 45 minutes of action as Ghana succumbed to a disappointing 3-0 loss to continental rivals Mali in the Turkish city of Antalya.

Three days later, he watched on from the bench as CK Akonnor's outfit bounced back with a big 5-1 thrashing of Asian champions and 2022 World Cup hosts .

His bit-part role was not his only worry from his first national team appearance in five years as he tested positive for the coronavirus upon his return to Besiktas, forcing him out of club action for a short period.

The Accra-born was one of about seven Ghana players to contract the disease from their time is the national camp, alongside striker Jordan Ayew, defender Joseph Aidoo, centre-back Kasim Adams Nuhu and Vitoria Guimaraes left-back Gideon Mensah.

Mensah made his international debut for Ghana in a friendly tie against Togo in 2015, scoring in the game.

The big moment came a month before he secured a move to Spanish side from Guimaraes in .

He has gone on to play for , Kasimpasa and Kayserispor, from where he joined Besiktas during the recent summer transfer window.

Ghana will host Sudan in Cape Coast on November 12 and travel for the reverse fixture on November 17. It remains to be seen if Mensah will rescind his decision should Ghana ultimately qualify for the final tournament in .