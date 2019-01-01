Berbatov urges Pochettino to emulate Sir Alex at Tottenham

The former Tottenham striker believes the Argentine can build a dynasty in North London as the club prepare to begin their tenure at their new stadium

Dimitar Berbatov feels Mauricio Pochettino has all the tools to build a legacy comparable of Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger at Hotspur.

Spurs will formally begin their tenure at their new 62,000-seater stadium when they host in the Premier League next week.

Furthermore, recent managerial appointments at and has cemented Pochettino's future in North London.

In the short-term, the club are in a four-way fight to finish in the top four and face in the quarter-finals later this month.

Ex-Bulgaria international Berbatov, who spent two years at the club before moving to Old Trafford, believes there is no excuse for Pochettino not to go on and enjoy an era of success.

“Mauricio has everything he needs to succeed — a new home, a state-of-the-art training ground and the challenge now is to win something," the 38-year-old told The Sun, after playing for a Spurs legends side in the final test event at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a 5-4 defeat to Milan.

“He must get irritated at everyone going on about it — I do it and irritate myself! But it is the next stage of their development.

"With the way modern football is, I can’t see anyone repeating the longevity of Sir Alex or Wenger but I’d like Pochettino to prove me wrong.

“He’s definitely the man to take them forwards.”

Though the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen have committed their long-term futures to the club, new faces have been few and far between.

Pochettino has not made a single new signing in the last two transfer windows with Lucas Moura's arrival from in January 2018 the last addition made by the club.

High-profile departures have been few and far between, however, that could be set to change this summer with Toby Alderweireld approaching the final 12 months of his contract.

Article continues below

The Belgian is available for £25 million ($32m) in the summer and Berbatov says the club must move for a replacement - with 's sought-after centre-back Matthijs de Ligt his preferred option.

“Spurs need to go out and buy in the summer," he added. "The new stadium will be a strong selling point for potential signings, along with everything else — the squad, the manager, the location in London.

“If, for example, Toby Alderweireld leaves, they will need a new centre-back. Matthijs de Ligt at Ajax would be perfect.”