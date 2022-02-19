Dimitar Berbatov says that any Manchester United players who have issues with each other should get it sorted out, and quickly, amid reports of a row between Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.

The Daily Mirror reported on Friday that there was a "power struggle" at Old Trafford, though Maguire has since denied the reports.

The rumours have still proven an unwanted distraction, however, and Berbatov thinks any issue between the pair, no matter how minor, needs to be resolved.

What's Berbatov said?

Speaking to Betfair about the rift reports, Berbatov said: "There is always rumour and gossip going around at any club and who knows if there is anything in the story of a clash between Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo over the captaincy. Harry says that's not the case. I hope he's right.

"But if there is something to it then I hope they can speak face-to-face and sort it out.

"What is for sure is that this is not the sort of thing United need right now. United are fighting for a top-four spot, which they need to achieve.

"Obviously, Ronaldo is an icon in football, he's done it all and when you have a player like this in the side you need to use him, ask for advice and listen to what he says. He leads by example during training and the way he plays.

"There is a point for Ronaldo being captain because he has experienced everything in the game. On the other hand Maguire is captain and, okay, he may have had the odd bad game, but I don't think he would like to run from that responsibility.

"If there is anything in it, they have to come together, sit down, speak to each other and the manager and just f*cking sort it out!"

What's the alleged issue between Ronaldo and Maguire?

The Daily Mirror has reported that, amid a "power struggle" at Old Trafford, United captain Maguire feels he is having his authority undermined by the presence of Ronaldo.

The report suggests that it is "inevitable" that interim boss Ralf Rangnick will pass the armband to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at some point in the near future, with reports suggesting that cliques are forming in the Red Devils ranks.

What have Maguire & Rangnick said about it?

England international Maguire has been quick to refute the latest rumours, posting on social media: "I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another.

"Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone."

I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone 💪🏻 @ManUtd https://t.co/YxLhQn8pqf — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) February 18, 2022

United boss Rangnick has also been keen to play down suggestions of a split in the camp.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Leeds, he said: "Well, to start with, I must say this is absolutely nonsense.

"I have never spoken with any player about a possible change of captaincy, this has never been an issue for me.

"It's me who decides who's captain. Harry is our captain and will stay our captain until the end of the season and there is nothing else to that."

