Bentaleb: Newcastle United are not hiding in FA Cup

The Algerian midfielder helped the Magpies advance into the Round of 16 of the cup competition with an extra-time win on Tuesday

Nabil Bentaleb has stated are aiming to ‘go as far as they can’ in the after a dramatic 3-2 win over Oxford United in their replay fixture.

After playing out a goalless draw in the first-leg, Steve Bruce’s men started Tuesday’s outing on the front foot by taking a 2-0 lead in the opening 45 minutes but the League One outfit fought back after the restart to force the encounter into extra-time.

Newcastle United showed resilience in the additional 30 minutes as Allan Saint-Maximin’s superb solo effort secured the win which powered them into the fifth round for the first time in 14 years.

More teams

Following the five-goal thriller that sets them up against West Bromwich Albion in the next round, Bentaleb who was on parade for 103 minutes at the Kassam Stadium disclosed that the victory highlights the spirit in the team.

“We’re not hiding – it’s no secret that we want to go as far as we can in this cup,” Bentaleb told the club website.

“We truly believe that we can go far and that showed – that’s what we showed today. At some point we could have given up when they came back, but we stayed strong, and we fought for the victory.

“It’s exciting. We have a tough one away from home, against , and it’s going to be interesting. Like always in the cup, we have to fight until the end.

“It’s always good to have positive momentum, and I think we’ve been working really hard to get this momentum going. Now we have some tough games coming after the break, so we are going to have to recover and be up for it, and we will be.”

The encounter was Bentaleb’s third outing for Newcastle United since his return to after completing a temporary transfer from Schalke 04 in January.

With the game tied at 2-2 in full-time, the former Hotspur midfielder revealed the team talk that spurred them to victory.

Article continues below

“We knew what to expect from this kind of team, that they would never surrender. We were leading 2-0, and they managed to get two goals back, so it was brilliant from them, but we showed character and believed until the end. We stayed strong, and managed to get the victory," he continued.

“We conceded the second goal right at the end of the game. We had the break, and we spoke and said, ‘OK, now we are not losing this – there is no chance we are losing this. OK, we didn’t make it easy for ourselves, but now we have to work it back, give for the fans and also prove to ourselves that we deserve to go through.

“We have a lot of personality in the team. We had really good momentum, and it was very, very tough to go up against them and their crowd and make sure we ended up on top. We managed to do it, well and I’m pleased – everyone is pleased tonight.”