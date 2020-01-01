Benrahma wins Brentford Supporters' Player of the Year award

The Algeria international has been rewarded for his scintillating performances for Thomas Frank’s men last season

Said Benrahma has been crowned Supporters' Player of the Year following his fine display during the 2019-20 campaign.

The 25-year-old forward was one of the best performing players for the Bees as they reached the final of the play-off last season.

The international bagged 17 goals with nine assists in 43 league games and struck two hat-tricks against and Athletic.

His eye-catching performances saw him win the July Championship Player of the Month award and he has also been linked to Premier League clubs and .

Benrahma has now added to his individual collections after he was voted as Brentford’s best player by the club’s supporters.

The votes have all been counted and your 2019/20 Supporters' Player of the Year is @Benrahma2

The forward has been with Thomas Frank’s men since the summer of 2018 when he joined from French club Nice.

Benrahma has scored 27 goals in 81 league appearances for Brentford, amid other dazzling displays which have endeared him to the fans.

The striker has three caps for the Algeria national team since he made his debut against in a friendly on October 2015.

The 25-year-old narrowly missed out on a place in the Desert foxes team that won the 2019 in .

The forward was included in the preliminary squad for the competition following his scintillating performances for Brentford.

Injury, however, forced him out of the continental competition as Algeria clinched the title for the second time in their history.

Benrahma has two years left on his current contract with the Bees but his form has generated interest from a number of European clubs.

It is yet to be seen if the 25-year-old centre-forward would remain with Brentford beyond the summer.