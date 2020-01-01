'Bengaluru are playoff contenders' - Antonio Habas pleased to win against difficult opponents

The Mariners boss suggested that Bengaluru are a difficult opponent to play against...

edged Bengaluru in a close contest in their seventh match of the ongoing (ISL) season on Friday.

A stunning strike from David Williams in the first half proved to be the difference between the two sides as they Mariners held on to the second position on the league table.

Antonio Habas showed utmost respect to the opponent despite winning the tie and suggested that his team was on point in dealing a dangerous side like .

"We have to respect Bengaluru. They have their style and are a very difficult opponent to play against. They are very dangerous with long balls, set-pieces and in front of the goal and I think we performed in the perfect way," said the ATK Mohun Bagan coach.

The Spanish head coach was pleased to get all three points against a team like Bengaluru whom he considers to be a playoff contender this season in the ISL.

"It was satisfying because the opponent was a big team. Three points are the same against everyone but I am happy because Bengaluru are a contender for the playoffs and maybe the final so the win today was very important."

ATK Mohun Bagan next face Chennaiyin on December 29 and the 63-year-old coach is happy that his players will get time to recover and rejuvenate.

"Recovering players is more important. We have got a rest time of eight days and it is important. We have to compete with the same set of players in eight days. We just have Javier Hernandez injured now and he will recover in this week."