ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru part ways with head coach Carles Cuadrat

(ISL) side Bengaluru have parted ways with their head coach Carles Cuadrat by mutual consent. Assistant coach Naushad Moosa will take charge as the interim head coach with immediate effect.

“After deep deliberation with the management, we feel the club needs to head in a new direction – one where the ethos and philosophy of Bengaluru FC begin reflecting again. While we enjoyed success with Carles in the past, we felt there was a departure from the philosophy that we hold true this season, which prompted us to arrive at this decision,” said Parth Jindal, Director, Bengaluru FC.

He added, “I want to express gratitude for everything that Carles has done for this wonderful football club. In the five years, he has spent with us, he has been through all the ups and downs we’ve experienced at Bengaluru. He was around when we lost the final and then the ISL final, before leading us to the ISL title on that night in Mumbai."

Moosa, who has been with the Blues for four seasons, will take over coaching duties for the team's next game against SC on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium.

“We are confident he will get the team to play the kind of football that we have based our success on. Meanwhile, our search for a replacement has already begun and we will be bringing in someone who we believe can further the philosophy and style of this club.

"Our ambition of challenging for titles while developing young talent that goes on to represent the country remains unchanged. We are currently in a good position this season and we back the staff and players to build on it in the coming weeks,” Parth added.

Under Cuadrat, Bengaluru topped the league table and went onto lift the ISL trophy in the 2018-19 season. The Blues, under the Spaniard, also hold the League record of most consecutive wins (six), unbeaten streak (eleven games) and clean sheets (eleven).

Speaking on the decision, Cuadrat said, “I greatly appreciate the club for giving me the opportunity to be Head Coach. It has been a relationship where I have been treated really well and a club that I will always have fond memories of. I would like to thank the owners and management whose vision has been excellent, players who have always been at my service, the staff that I have worked with and that have stood by my side across five seasons and the fans, who have been tremendous in their support, and without whom we could never have carved out so many beautiful nights at the Kanteerava and away.

"I wish the club all the luck through the season and beyond. This club and the people associated with it will forever be in my heart.”