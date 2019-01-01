Bengaluru FC sign Indian Arrows duo Prabhsukhan Gill and Suresh Wangjam
Bengaluru FC have roped in Indian Arrows duo Suresh Wangjam and Prabhsukhan Gill. The ISL club had to pay a sizable developmental fee to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) AIFF to sign the young duo.
18-year old has Suresh has been an anchor in midfield for Indian Arrows alongside Amarjit Singh and has made nine appearances in I-League 2018-19. Goalkeeper Gill, also 18, has made 18 appearances for Indian Arrows in I-League and has kept five clean sheets.
“Everyone knows that Bengaluru FC has been a successful team for a number of years and for me to have the opportunity to be a part of that journey makes me very happy. Almost every player I have come across has expressed their desire to join this club and I am really excited to get this chance, and I look forward to making the most of it,” Wangjam said after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.
After two seasons with the Indian Arrows, Suresh will now take the next big step in his career as he will be playing with a professional outfit in the Indian Super League (ISL). In the previous season, he appeared in 11 matches and racked up over 1000 minutes in I-League.
“I’ve only heard good things about Bengaluru FC and I can’t wait to begin pre-season with this team. To be in the company and share the pitch with players like Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is something I am looking forward to because I stand to learn a lot and improve myself,” said Gill, after completing formalities for a one-year deal.
Gill's performance against Kerala Blasters in the ongoing Super Cup was noteworthy as he made four brilliant saves to deny the opposition from scoring.
He made his debut in I-League against East Bengal in the previous season. With every passing match, his performance and confidence improved and in the recently concluded I-League campaign he hardly ever put a foot wrong.
Bengaluru FC are the current ISL champions and had recently handed a contract extension to their Spanish head coach Carles Cuadrat.