Belenenses make sweet contract offer to Buffon

Former Portuguese champions Belenenses have made a contract offer to Gianluigi Buffon that includes sweets, a museum pass and free lodging.

Buffon said earlier this week that he is evaluating his options after confirming his departure from Juventus.

“If there is someone even crazier than me who contacts me and imagines something even more marvellous, I will follow that person, because that’s what life is all about,” the Italian great said.

What has been said?

Belenenses have taken up the challenge by writing a letter to Buffon setting out why he should take up their offer of a move to Portugal.

The letter said: “We heard that you are looking for a new challenge and receptive to listening to a “crazy and stimulating” proposal.

“Therefore, we decided to present you with something irresistible: how about moving to Lisbon and helping us to quickly return to our place in Portuguese football, the I Liga?

“We have a home for our athletes. It is a humble space, but everyone there is available to give you their own bed.

“Of course, you can always choose a house overlooking the Tagus River, but that is up to you.

“In the contract we will not fail to include one annual pass for the MAAT (do you already know this work of art in architecture?). And one family ticket, per week, for visits to the Coach Museum, to the Monument to the Discoveries, to the Tower of Belem, and to the Jeronimos Monastery these last two UNESCO world heritage sites.

“The contract will also include a pack of six Pasteis de Belem a week, one of the most popular specialties of Portuguese sweets, which you will certainly enjoy without tweaking your diet.”

Belenenses looking to bounce back

The club have won the Portuguese league on four occasions, but were declared bankrupt in 2018 and forced down to the seventh tier.

They have risen two divisions and are now in the fifth tier of Portuguese football, with the aim being to climb back up the ladder.

The offer matches Buffon’s desire for something crazy, and the ball is now in the 43-year-old’s court.

