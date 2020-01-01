Beckham's Inter Miami select prolific Robbie Robinson in MLS SuperDraft

Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez are among the strikers linked with the new franchise, but they selected a frontman in the draft

David Beckham's Miami selected striker Robbie Robinson with the first overall pick of the 2020 SuperDraft.

Inter - co-owned by former captain Beckham - are one of two expansion franchises preparing for their first MLS season, with Nashville SC the other.

The Florida club had the first selection in the draft and went for 18-goal Robinson from Clemson, who won the 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy for the best college player.

Beckham's side had the third selection, too, taking right-back Dylan Nealis, while Nashville used the second pick on Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Jack Maher.

"Inter Miami CF continued to fortify its roster with the selection of two college standouts in the 2020 Major League Soccer (MLS) SuperDraft," the side stated on its official website.

"With the first overall pick, Inter Miami selected the 2019 Mac Hermann winning striker Robbie Robinson, 21, from Clemson University, and the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s champion full-back Dylan Nealis, 21, from Georgetown University with the third overall pick.

"Additionally, the Club traded its natural fourth-round pick (No. 79 overall) in the draft to today in exchange for the College Protected List Rights to Dylan Castanheira.

“'Robbie and Dylan Nealis have both had exciting collegiate careers and will bring more offensive and defensive depth to our roster,' said the Club’s Director Paul McDonough. 'As for Dylan Castanheira, he’s a promising young player that we look forward to continue watching this season.'

Robinson follows the likes of former United States international Freddy Adu, attacker Cyle Larin and winger Jack Harrison as a number one pick in the MLS draft.

Inter have been linked with an array of high-profile forwards, including Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, while they already have highly-rated youth international Julian Carranza on their books after completing his signing from Banfield this month.