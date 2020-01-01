Bayern’s win at Chelsea fuelled by whisky and beer, claims Bon Jovi

The American rock star claims he bumped into the German squad enjoying a few drinks the night before the clash at Stamford Bridge

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi has claimed that ’s 3-0 win over on Tuesday was fuelled by a drinking session on whisky and beer the evening beforehand.

The musician, best known for the hit song ‘Livin’ On a Prayer’, says that he bumped into the Bayern squad the night before the game in the hotel bar and found the leaders drinking.

That did not stop the German champions outclassing Frank Lampard’s side comprehensively, as two goals from Serge Gnabry and a further strike from Robert Lewandowski gave them a healthy first-leg advantage to carry back to Bavaria when the sides meet again on March 18.

“I was minding my own business in the bar and the team were in there the night before last,” he told Talksport .

“How on the power of whiskey and beer they overpowered Chelsea last night, doesn’t say much for Chelsea’s drinking habits, I imagine.

“The Bayern guys were certainly sipping whiskey and having a good ol’ time, and then they went and shellacked Chelsea!

“And now I’m going to get everyone in trouble!”

Bayern's interim boss Has Flick confirmed the impromptu meeting with Bon Jovi at a press conference, but expressed doubt over his players being involved in a heavy drinking session.

"I saw Bon Jovi sitting in the back corner, that's right," Flick said. "Of course, some of us were also wearing Bayern tracksuits and sitting in the hotel bar. The club management wanted to have quick drink with me [for my birthday]. That's what I did with my coaching team.

"I can't imagine it happened like that (in response to Bon Jovi's claims). Right, if we were training to be bartenders we'd be okay, then it's easy. We're a very professional team.

"Again, I can say that we toasted my birthday with the board and the players' leadership group. That was the wish of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. So we did that. My staff were there too but it was only relatively short."

Bayern are well known for their annual participation in Oktoberfest, a two-week-long festive period in Munich in which an estimated six million litres of beer are consumed each year, with an estimated seven million visitors from around the globe.

The Bayern squad traditionally wear Lederhosen for the event.

"It's a bit strange for me, Oktoberfest is a mythical party, but I think it's another culture and every day I learn a lot of things," former midfielder James Rodriguez admitted.

Bayern, meanwhile, are in the midst of their best period this season, in which they have won 11 of their last 12 matches dating back to a 3-1 Champions League home win over .

At one point, their Bundesliga defence appeared to be shaky but they have stormed back to the top of the league off the back of this fine run and currently hold a one-point advantage over , who led the way at the winter break.