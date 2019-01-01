'Bayern will be tough, we need to do better' - Van Dijk

With the European clash tied at 0-0 after the first leg at Anfield, the Dutch defender is aware that the Reds must improve their level

Virgil van Dijk has spoken of the challenge facing ahead of their second leg clash with , insisting that he and his team-mates need to up their game.

The tie is poised at 0-0 after the first leg at Anfield and the Dutch defender knows that the Reds will have to play to the best of their ability to advance.

While Van Dijk talked up the Reds’ chances of progressing, he also acknowledged the problems posed by the Germans, and that his team needs to improve on their away form in Europe so far this season.

“It’s going to be an exciting tie. They played very well [at Anfield], kept it tight - especially at the back - and they obviously showed us a lot of respect,” the central defender told a press conference on Monday.

“They changed a bit the way they played I think, so we need to be up for a big fight because they are probably going to come all in, especially in the beginning. It is going to be tough and we need to do better than we did in the last away games in the Champions League.

“The group stage games were not as good as we wanted, but we got through to the knockout phase. Now we have a 0-0 and we want to do everything that is possible to get through. We know it is going to be a very hard and tough game.”

Van Dijk downplayed any perceived advantage Bayern might have after the goalless first leg and, hopeful that the Reds will progress again, believes that Liverpool’s quality would shine through.

“To keep a clean sheet in the first leg is always good for both teams but we know if we score they need to score two. That is how it is. We want to win the game and go through.

“There will be times when it is going to be very tough, we are going to be under a lot of pressure because they have a lot of quality and they showed that. But we will definitely have our own moments because of the quality we have as well.

Article continues below

“Everyone can see how tough it is already in the Champions League. The situation is we have a 0-0 to start with and hopefully we can get the job done.”

Van Dijk and his team will hope the confidence from the weekend's win over carries over into the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.