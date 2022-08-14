Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The reigning champions will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins after opening with a 6-1 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich will look to continue their scintillating start to the 2022-23 season when they welcome Wolfsburg to the Allianz Arena for their first home game of the Bundesliga. The Bavarian outfit have hit 11 goals in two competitive games and will be eager to carry that form into their first game in front of home fans.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, drew their league opener against Werder Bremen, with a 2-2 scoreline at home, and they are in for a sterner test when they travel south on Sunday.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg date & kick-off time

Game: Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Date: August 14, 2022 Kick-off: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg on TV & live stream online

In the UK, Bayern Munich versus Wolfsburg can be watched live on Sky Sports Football or streamed live using Sky Go.

In the U.S., the game can be watched live on ESPN Plus (ESPN+)

See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Football Sky Go U.S. N/A ESPN+

Bayern Munich squad and team news

Leon Goretzka and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are both still out with knee and abdominal injuries, respectively, while Kingsley Coman remains unavailable as he serves the last game of a three-match suspension.

Position Players Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich Defenders Upamecano, De Ligt, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Hernandez, Nianzou, Mazraoui, Stanisic Midfielders Kimmich, Wanner, Sabitzer, Vidovic, Gravenberch Forwards Gnabry, Mane, Muller, Zirkzee, Tel, Musiala

Wolfsburg squad and team news

Bartol Franjic and Kilian Fischer are concerns for Wolfsburg, who are definitely without Jonas Wind and Yannick Gerhardt. They will look to the experience of striker Max Kruse as they attempt to secure a result.