Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

With the tie delicately poised, the two giants clash at the Allianz Arena for a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League

will attempt to continue their resurgent form against in the , when they meet in the last-16 at the Allianz Arena for their second leg.

There was no separating the teams at Anfield in mid-February, with a scoreless draw leaving the tie delicately poised.

While the Reds have subsequently lost first place in the Premier League, Bayern have charged to the top of the amid a flurry of impressive results.

Niko Kovac’s side dismantled Wolfsburg 6-0 on Saturday but they are acutely aware that the midweek match will call for a step up in class.

Squads & Team News

Position Bayern Munich squad Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich, Fruchtl Defenders Kimmich, Hummels, Sule, Alaba, Mai, Rafinha, Awoudja Midfielders Martinez, Thiago, Rodriguez, Gnabry, Sanches, Goretzka, Shabani, Jeong Forwards Lewandowski, Coman, Davies, Ribery

Bayern Munich have a couple of key suspension issues to juggle, with Joshua Kimmich banned for this encounter due to an accumulation of yellow cards and Thomas Muller forced to sit out after being dismissed in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Corentin Tolisso is a long-term absentee and Arjen Robben is missing due to ongoing thigh problems.

David Alaba and Kingsley Coman both completed training on Tuesday and will be in the squad, though the international may only make the bench.

Possible Bayern Munich starting XI: Neuer; Rafinha, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba; Martinez, Thiago; Gnabry, James, Ribery; Lewandowski.

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Robertson, Moreno, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Phillips Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Lallana Forwards Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

Liverpool are boosted by the return of James Milner, who was out with a muscular issue at the weekend.

Joe Gomez continues to miss out along with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while former midfielder Naby Keita is also out with a minor injury.

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Betting & Match Odds

Bayern are deemed favourites by bet365, who offer the Germans at a price of 23/20. Liverpool can be backed at 5/2, while the draw is priced at 13/5.

Match Preview

There is more than just a place in the Champions League quarter-finals at stake for Liverpool when they visit Bayern Munich on Wednesday: the club’s financial health is also on the line in Germany, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The former boss knows all about getting one over on FCB from his two Bundesliga titles with BVB, and now takes his Reds squad to as they seek to replicate the form that carried them into last season’s final.

Although that run ended in disappointment, the Merseyside club recouped more than £70 million ($92m) in their efforts last season and Klopp believes they are motivated to replicate such form.

“It is not that the players prefer the Champions League to winning the league, but they like this kind of game,” he said. “There are only two interesting games in the whole of Europe that night. Let’s play them, let’s watch them. This is the spotlight you want as a professional football player, so let’s play the game.

“We all have to qualify constantly for Champions League. That’s what gives us the money to improve to do the next step and the next step. When we qualified by beating in the group stages I’m not sure how much but it was a lot of money in one game.

“I didn’t think a second about that before that game. It wasn’t like: ‘Oh my God! We have to earn this money for the club!’ We only wanted to go through. But after we got through it was like: ‘Wow! That’s proper!’

“It is a money-throwing competition, if I can say that, and we have to be in it as long as possible because we have to improve the situation for the club.”

Klopp expects a determined Bayern Munich side, fuelled by the aim to prove their critics wrong after they were stung in the first half of the campaign. Since then, Germany boss Joachim Low has forced Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller into premature international retirement and the Liverpool boss does not think that has done his side any favours.

“The only possibility for me is to think about how I’d react. I was never in contention for the national team but if something like this happened to you when you are young, fit and healthy then I think I would try to show it was a mistake,” he said.

Bayern have been in impressive form domestically, winning 5-1 at on March 2 then following that up with a 6-0 win over a week later to take top spot in the Bundesliga away from Dortmund.

“The desire and enthusiasm of recent weeks has shown me that the nearer we get to the end of the season, the more focussed and mentally strong the players become,” head coach Niko Kovac said.

Meanwhile, Manuel Neuer, who will make his 100th Champions League appearance, is looking for a big performance from his team-mates.

“We’re looking forward to this game and have no fear,” the captain said. “It’s time to win such an important game at home because we haven't beaten a big team at home in Europe for some time.”