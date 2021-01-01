Bayern Munich are 'victims' of Flick links to Germany job, claims club president

The man sitting at the head of the Allianz Arena boardroom is confident that their manager will stay put beyond the summer

Bayern Munich are "victims" of the ongoing rumours linking Hansi Flick with the Germany job, according to club president Herbert Hainer.

Flick has emerged as one of the finest coaches in Europe since taking the top job at Allianz Arena in 2019, helping Bayern win numerous major honours.

The DFB have reportedly identified the 56-year-old as a potential successor to Joachim Low, who will step down from his role as Germany head coach after the European Championships this summer, but Hainer does not think his head will be turned.

What's been said?

"We are victims here. Our coach is being discussed now because there is a vacancy at the DFB and we should constantly comment on it," Hainer told Sky90.

Asked if Flick is interested in taking charge of the German national team, the Bayern chief added: "He hasn't told me that so far. I am firmly convinced that he will still enjoy it with us because he can do a lot with the team.

"He has a great team and a great infrastructure. You don't just give that away."

Flick's record at Bayern

Flick replaced Niko Kovac in the Allianz dugout on an interim basis in November 2019, and was awarded a permanent three-year deal five months later.

The German tactician guided Bayern to Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League glory last season, replicating the achievement of legendary boss Jupp Heyneckes in 2012-13.

Flick has won 65 of his first 79 matches in charge, recording just seven losses and seven draws.

Who else is in the running for the Germany job?

The DFB still have plenty of other options if Flick decides to stay at Bayern, including current U21 head coach Stefan Kuntz.

Kuntz could be the man to usher in a new era for Germany due to his extensive knowledge of their next generation of stars, but there are also some more high profile names in the running.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, ex-Schalke boss Ralf Rangnick and current RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann have also been touted for the role, along with Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is another reported candidate, despite the fact the Frenchman has been out of work since leaving Emirates Stadium in 2018.

