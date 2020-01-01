'Bayern Munich the most complete team this season' - Africa reacts to PSG loss in Champions League final

The German outfit completed a treble after edging their French opponents in Lisbon on Sunday

Football enthusiasts across Africa have taken to social media to celebrate after they defeated 1-0 to win the 2019-20 Uefa title.

Kingsley Coman’s second-half header was the only thing that separated both teams in Lisbon on Sunday as the Bavarians ended their successful Champions League campaign with an unbeaten record.

Sunday’s triumph completed Bayern Munich’s treble this season after winning the German and the German Cup, and fans have described them as the most outstanding team this campaign.

Congratulations Bayern Munich!!! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 23, 2020

I knew PSG would give Bayern a tough time. They'll lose but not without a fight. This time last week, some teams even with a goat were already four goals down. #PSGBayern — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) August 23, 2020

Bayern went unbeaten 👏🏾👏🏾. — Shy Yoruba Angel👼🏽🇸🇪🇳🇬 (@Enigma_walexy) August 23, 2020

Sorry PSG, you did your best. — Morakinyo Oluwatobiloba (@morakcares) August 23, 2020

If the Pep worshippers tell you he’s the best thing since sliced bread because of what he did at , tell them trophyless Enrique won 5 🏆 in his1st season.

If they bring out his records at Bayern, tell them Flick won the #UCLfinal a treble in 9 months.

Pep is overrated — Olaleye Dada (@olaleyedada) August 23, 2020

Bayern won the UCL

Bayern has also equaled the number of trebles Barcelona has won

Bayern beat Barca 8-2 in one single match

All in one season



Barca fans rn:#UCLFinal2020 pic.twitter.com/TXVaCtcrR6 — Big Head (@didjanaa) August 23, 2020

Hans Flick took over Bayern in November. He didn't need three years and a billion pounds sterling... — iBD10 (@booday10) August 23, 2020

Bayern earned this tbh. I have to applaud their consistency. — ULOMA (@ulxma) August 23, 2020

Neymar before kickoff: Winning the Champions League is "exactly what I came here to do"



Bayern to Neymar at Full Time..

👇👇#PSGBayern #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/4Gwc9k4uRR — #BookOfAHundredRhymes (@ChumaNnoli) August 23, 2020

Bayern the most complete team out this season. Defense solid. Midfield overwhelming. I had called for the Veratti sub minutes before it was made, but even that didn’t make a single difference. Attackers, they play both mid and attack at the same time. It was TOO MUCH. — Bobo F. Ajudua (@Prince_II) August 23, 2020

Congratulations 🎊 to @FCBayern

Well deserved. Did not lose any game. That is massive 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Aisha Atilola (@jiiresjewel) August 23, 2020

Neuer's masterclass won the game for Bayern — Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) August 23, 2020

Bayern Munich are the winners of the UEFA Champions League for the 2019/2020 Season. Big Congratulations to them... Lewandoski gets a UCL medal finally, top scorer with 15 goals. World best award would have been his if it wasn't cancelled.#BAYPSG — GoddyWalker Esq 🇳🇬 (@ogar_godwin) August 23, 2020

Well deserved win for Bayern. 👏🏾👏🏾💯💯💯 — Ope Oridota (@theoridiibaba) August 23, 2020