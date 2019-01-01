Bayern Munich, PSG & Arsenal target Pepe is 'sure' to leave Lille, says club president

The Ivory Coast international is also admired by Paris Saint Germain boss Thomas Tuchel and will likely start when the team's meet on Sunday

president Gerard Lopez says he is “sure” winger Nicolas Pepe will leave the club at the end of the season.



The 23 year-old has been heavily linked with a move to champions , with his coach Cristophe Galtier having admitted that the international would be a good fit for Thomas Tuchel’s side.



And Tuchel himself also conceded he is a fan of Pepe ahead of the meeting between the two teams on Sunday, saying on Saturday: "Pepe has a lot of quality with his speed and strength. He's determined around goal and always dangerous.”



and have also been touted as Pepe’s next destination should he leave Lille this summer, and Lille chief Lopez has now all but confirmed his club’s stat player will depart in the coming months.



"This summer, I think we will sell four to five players, no more,” said Lopez. “All clubs are forced to balance their accounts except perhaps one.I would say yes, it is sure he will leave.



“He enters a price range that can no longer be paid. There is a career choice to make for him, I think he will have the choice."



Pepe has been a revelation for Lille this term, notching 18 goals in Ligue 1 as the team have cemented their position in second place behind the champions.



There are currently 20 points between Lille and PSG ahead of Sunday’s game, and the champions need a point on Sunday night to wrap up the title with seven games still to play this season.



PSG will again be without Neymar and Edinson Cavani for the trip to Stade Pierre-Mauroy as the star attackers are afforded more time to find full fitness and recover from injury.



Di Maria, Thilo Kehrer and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will all be assessed by the club closer to kick-off on Sunday.



Pepe is set to start as the hosts look to postpone their illustrious rivals’ title celebrations for another week, having netted when the team’s met at the Parc de Princes last November. Lille lost to PSG 2-1.