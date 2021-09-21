Bayern Munich flop Cuisance injures Ulreich in training as keeper set for two months on sidelines

The French midfielder has proven to be a disruptive figure since returning to Allianz Arena in the summer following a loan spell at Marseille

Bayern Munich flop Michael Cuisance injured Sven Ulreich in training, with the goalkeeper now set to spend the next two months on the sidelines.

Cuisance has struggled to establish himself in Bayern's first team since joining the club from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2019, making just 12 appearances across all competitions.

The 22-year-old spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Marseille, who decided against signing him permanently, and he is now back at Allianz Arena trying to force his way into Julian Nagelsmann's plans, but did his chances some harm after a clash with Ulreich on Monday.

What happened?

Bayern's back-up goalkeeper was forced to withdraw from training after being caught by Cuisance, who hit his team-mate hard in the knee with his studs up.

Ulreich was heard screaming in pain after the challenge and had to be driven off the pitch in a golf cart with his knee strapped up, with Cuisance not helping his situation at the club.

The Frenchman was involved in a similar incident last week as he reportedly struck summer Marcel Sabitzer in the upper arm during a practice session, and there are reports that Bayern are now losing patience with him.

What's been said?

Bayern have released a statement confirming that Ulreich has suffered knee ligament damage, and it is expected that his recovery could take at least two months.

The German giants have also revealed that Jamal Musiala picked up a knock in the same session, and although he won't be out for as long as Ulreich, he is now a major doubt for their latest Bundesliga clash with Furth on Friday.

"Jamal Musiala and Sven Ulreich had to cut short Monday morning’s training early," Bayern's statement reads. "Examinations by the FC Bayern medical department revealed a capsule injury in Musiala’s right ankle.

"Goalkeeper Ulreich suffered a partial inner ligament injury in his right knee joint."

Back to work 💪



ℹ️ Tolisso, Musiala, Ulreich and Coman (all injured) are not taking part in today's training. Serge Gnabry is also absent with the flu. #packmas #SGFFCB

Bayern have confirmed that Musiala and Ulreich were both absent from their latest training session on Tuesday, along with Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso - with the former currently recovering from heart surgery and the latter nursing his own injury.

German winger Serge Gnabry was also missing due to illness, but the club have not given any details on how long he will be sidelined.

