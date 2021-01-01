Bayern Munich 'disapprove' of Flick announcement of intention to leave

The Bundesliga side did not want the 56-year-old to confirm his desire to leave to the press this week

Bayern Munich have expressed their disappointment in coach Hansi Flick's decision to publicly reveal that he wants to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 56-year-old announced on Saturday in the wake of his side's 3-2 win against Wolfsburg that he hopes to terminate his contract, which is supposed to run until summer 2023.

Flick's announcement came days after Bayern were eliminated from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain and amid reports he is set to replace Joachim Low as Germany boss this summer.

What has been said?

While the Bavarian club's board confirmed Flick had already informed them of his desire to leave, they did not want him to announce it just yet.

A statement on the club's website: "FC Bayern head coach Hansi Flick made public his wish to terminate his contract, which runs until June 2023, at the end of the current season.

"Hansi Flick had informed the FC Bayern München AG executive board of this wish during the past week. Hansi Flick and FC Bayern had agreed to place the focus on the matches against VfL Wolfsburg, Bayer 04 Leverkusen (20 April) and 1. FSV Mainz 05 (24 April), in order not to disrupt the concentration of the whole club on these three important matches.

"FC Bayern disapproves of the unilateral communications issued by Hansi Flick and will continue talks after the match at Mainz, as agreed."

Why does Flick want to leave Bayern?

Although Flick guided Bayern to the European and domestic treble last season and is on course to lift the Bundesliga title again this term, his future has looked uncertain for months.

Flick has been considered the top candidate to replace Low after the Germany boss confirmed he will step down after Euro 2020.

Although Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge tried to rule out any hope of the coach leaving the club any time soon, speculation only increased after they were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage this week.

It has been reported in Germany that the coach has a difficult relationship with Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, though Rummenigge said earlier this month that the paid had repaired their relationship.

Who will replace Flick?

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has been highlighted as Bayern's first choice to replace Flick.

The 33-year-old said on Wednesday that there had been no talks between him and the Bundesliga champions, however.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Massimiliano Allegri is also on the German giants' list of candidates to take charge.

Allegri has been out of the game since leaving Juventus in 2019 and is said to be looking for a new team to coach this summer.

