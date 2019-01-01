Bayern Munich could use Eriksen's quality, says ex-Tottenham favourite Freund

The Denmark star has struggled to hold down a place under Mauricio Pochettino and has been linked with a move away from the north London side

Christian Eriksen would shine at if his time at is winding to a close, says ex-Spurs midfielder Steffen Freund.

Eriksen missed Saturday's 1-1 draw against with a dead leg and has been in and out of Mauricio Pochettino's first XI during a fitful start to the season, which finds Spurs lying seventh in the Premier League with three wins from nine matches.

The playmaker is expected to return for Tuesday's crunch clash against , where Tottenham will look to bounce back from a chastening 7-2 thrashing at home to Bayern.

Speculation over Eriksen's future has been rife in recent months, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Despite the influence of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, Freund believes the 27-year-old remains the key man at Tottenham – an outstanding assist for Yussuf Poulsen in Denmark's 1-0 win over in qualification this month underlining his quality.

"Sure, Eriksen makes the difference for Tottenham. This is one of the reasons why Tottenham are struggling at the moment," Freund told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour, driven by the new Nissan Juke.

"He was a difference-maker for them. Yes, they have Kane and Son, but Christian Eriksen with his free-kicks, maybe you saw his assist against Switzerland - he is on the sideline, looks one way but sees Poulsen on the other side and plays a perfect no-look pass.

"He has incredible quality. And Bayern can use this quality any time."

The Dane has featured 11 times this season for struggling Tottenham, who find themselves in the middle of the Premier League standings after coming within a game of winning the European Cup last season. he has one goal and one assist to his credit.

Meanwhile, Bayern visit Olympiacos in possession of top spot in Group B but they have not been as authoritative domestically this season.

Chasing an eighth consecutive title, Niko Kovac's side are third after their weekend draw at – the fourth time in eight top-flight matches they have failed to take three points.