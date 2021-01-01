Bayern Munich confirm 'good meeting' with Upamecano's agents

The defender has been strongly linked with a summer exit from RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich have confirmed they held positive talks with RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano’s representatives.

Bild ran a splash on Saturday, saying the player's agents Sascha Breese and Volker Struth were spotted entering the underground car park of Bayern Munich's offices.

Bayern have made no secret of their desire to get their hands on the highly rated defender, with CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge saying: "Of course we will take it up, not only with respect to this personnel matter, but also essentially at any positions we want and have to do something.

“The player will be in Leipzig at least until the end of the season.”

There are a clutch of clubs reportedly interested in the defender - Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea among them - but Bayern have always looked to hold a leading hand and they confirmed a “good meeting” took place with his agents.

“Of course we are thinking about him,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sky Germany. “We had a good meeting with his agents yesterday. Let’s see what happens.”

While Rummenigge said last week that the player is set to stay at Leipzig until the summer, the Bundsliga and European champions may look to get him to Bavaria in time for the 2021-22 campaign.

Upamecano is contracted to RB Leipzig until 2023, meaning the club will likely have to move him on next summer or risk him entering the final year of his contract.

At 22, France international Upamecano has huge potential - meaning it would be unwise to let his contract enter its final year.

Leipzig are still in a strong position, but Bayern are well aware of the player’s £38 million ($52m/€43m) release clause and do not often fail when setting their sights on a transfer target.

For the moment, Upamecano’s focus is on RB Leipzig’s Bundesliga title challenge. They trail Bayern by seven points and face Bayer Leverkusen at home on Saturday.

Bayern, who are set to lose David Alaba on a free transfer in the summer, continue the defence of their crown with a home clash against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Hansi Flick’s side have won three on the spin in the league since a shock loss to Borussia Monchengladbach at the start of January.