Bayern Munich boss Kovac confirms Coman-Lewandowski training ground fight

The Bavarians' manager explained reports that punches were thrown between his two forwards during a session on Thursday

Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski traded blows in a training ground bust-up, boss Niko Kovac has confirmed.

German publication Bild reported on Thursday that Coman and Lewandowski clashed following a heated exchange, and Kovac has admitted the fight took place.

Defenders Niklas Sule and Jerome Boateng are said to have separated the pair in an incident that could disrupt squad harmony ahead of the final six games of the season.

The club have not handed down any sanctions and Kovac insisted the star attackers have resolved their spat.

"There was a fight between two players who were named in the media," Kovac said on Friday.

"The three of us discussed it after training, and both apologised for their behaviour and were sorry for what happened.

"No-one is being fined because both players were understanding, and being understanding is very important. The matter is done and dusted now."

"No one is being fined because both players were understanding, and being understanding is very important now. The matter is done and dusted.

"No further questions will be answered. Now it's all about the upcoming game [against on Sunday]."

Lewandowski's future in Munich remains unclear as despite previously expressing an interest in a new challenge, with regularly mentioned as a possible destination, he is reportedly close to signing a contract extension.

Bayern's 5-0 demolition of in their last game saw them leapfrog their title rivals into first place in the Bundesliga by a point after goals from Javi Martinez, Serge Gnabry and Dortmund old boys Mats Hummels and Lewandowski - who bagged a brace.

The reigning champions' run-in sees them take on Fortuna Dusseldorf, , , , and .

They are also in the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal, where they play Bremen for a chance to reach the final against one of Hamburg or Leipzig, after a dramatic 5-4 victory over second-tier Heidenheim in the quarter-finals.