Bayern sporting director addresses Coman to Manchester United transfer rumours

The French winger was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window

sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has addressed rumours of a potential transfer to for Kingsley Coman.

Coman has spent the last five years of his career with Bayern, having joined the club on an initial loan deal from in 2015.

The German champions brought the 24-year-old onto their books permanently two years later, after seeing the talented winger establish himself as an important member of the squad.

Coman has suffered serious injury setbacks since then, with a knee issue forcing him to miss most of the 2019-20 campaign, but he returned to action in time to help Bayern seal a historic treble.

The Frenchman netted the winning goal in the final against on August 23, heading home after meeting a perfectly-flighted Joshua Kimmich cross at the back post.

Despite the ex-Juventus star's impressive contribution on the European stage, he was touted for a move away from Bayern during the summer transfer window, with Old Trafford mooted as his most likely destination.

Coman was one of several wingers reportedly under consideration at United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sought to bolster his attacking options, but a final deal never came to fruition.

Salihamidzic insists Bayern would not have sanctioned the departure of a prized asset with three years left to run on his current contract, and that the Red Devils never formalised their supposed interest in the first place.

"There was nothing, and we wouldn't have looked into it either. His goal in the Champions League final should explain enough why we are relying on him wholeheartedly," the Allianz Arena chief told Sport Bild.

Thiago Alcantara ended up being the only high-profile exit at Bayern this summer, as he completed a £20 million ($26m) move to , while Leroy Sane, Marc Roca, Bouna Sarr and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were added to Hansi Flick's squad on permanent deals.

Douglas Costa also returned to the Allianz for a second spell on loan from Juventus, but the giants missed out on the signing of Ajax defender Sergino Dest, who joined for £19m ($25m).

Salihamidzic added on Bayern's failed move for the United States international: "There are transfers that come to the point where you have to say: 'We are out immediately'.

"It is all the more important that one thinks about alternatives or alternative paths right from the start."