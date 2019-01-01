Barton denies allegations after tunnel scuffle and Barnsley complaint

After an alleged incident with Tykes boss Daniel Stendel after a League One match, the Fleetwood Town manager has denied wrongdoing

Joey Barton has denied all wrongdoing after an alleged incident involving Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel following Saturday's League One match against his Fleetwood Town side.

Barnsley confirmed the club made a formal complaint to the English Football League and Football Association this week, while South Yorkshire Police are also investigating the matter.

A police statement said on Wednesday a man was arrested "on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault" in connection with the incident but has been bailed until next month.

The full statement read: "A man arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault, in connection to an incident at Barnsley Football Club on Saturday 13 April, has been bailed until next month.

"Officers investigating the incident would be keen to speak to anyone who may have caught the incident on camera or who may have mobile phone footage immediately before or after the incident occurred."

Barton, who is in his first season as a manager, has taken to social media to maintain his innocence on Thursday.

"With regards to the alleged incident on Saturday following our game against Barnsley, I emphatically deny all the allegations made," Barton wrote on Twitter.

"Given this matter has not been formally closed, it would be inappropriate for me to make any further comment."

With regards to the alleged incident on Saturday following our game against Barnsley, I emphatically deny all the allegations made. Given this matter has not been formally closed, it would be inappropriate for me to make any further comment. — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) April 18, 2019

Sky Sports News showed footage after the match that appeared to show former , and midfielder Barton attempting to leave the ground in a car before being stopped by police.

Barnsley and Fleetwood did not fulfil post-match media duties after the Tykes' victory moved them back into League One's second automatic promotion place.

Police forces have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They have said:

Article continues below

"The incident is believed to have taken place in the tunnel around 5pm, following the conclusion of Barnsley's match against Fleetwood Town, and left one man with facial injuries.

"Were you at the game on Saturday with a view, or in the area, of the tunnel? Did you see what happened?

"Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have caught the incident on camera or who may have any mobile phone footage immediately before or after the incident occurred."